Major Donald Vernell Aamodt, USAF, (Ret) of Lake Mills, IA passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 at MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center in Mason City.

A private family service will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Mittelstadt Funeral Home, 902 East Main Street in Lake Mills with Pastor Joel Guttormson officiating. The service will be streamed live on the Mittelstadt Funeral Home Facebook page beginning at 1:30 PM on Saturday, May 30.

The public is invited to gather at Salem Lutheran Cemetery in Lake Mills, with the family for the committal service. It will take place at approximately 2:30 PM on Saturday, May 30. Military honors will be conducted by the American Legion Otto Chose Post #235.

Please wear a mask at the graveside service and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Salem Lutheran Church Heating and Cooling Fund, 401 S. Lake St., Lake Mills, IA 50450, or to Arlington Veterans Park, c/o City of Lake Mills, 200 N. 1st Ave. W., Lake Mills, IA 50450.

