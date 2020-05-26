In Person Voting Continues in Worth County

In person voting will continue at the court house until Monday, June 1, 2020 at 5:00 PM. Regular office hours are Monday – Friday 8:00 A.M. – 4:00 P.M. The auditor’s office will also be open Saturday, May 30 from 8:00 A.M. – 5:00 P.M. Enter through the sheriff’s door & request someone from the auditor’s office. Voting is taking place in the magistrate room.

The Primary Election will be held on June 2, 2020 from 7:00 AM – 9:00 PM. There will be one precinct for the entire county and it will be located at the Kensett Community Center. If this does not work for you, please visit the auditor’s office as stated above.