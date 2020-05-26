Hancock County Closes Portion of 220th Street

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors voted Monday to allow County Engineer Adam Clemons to temporarily close 220th Street between Iowa Avenue and James Avenue for culvert repairs. Supervisor Jerry Tlach says this will be in effect only for the short term.

The Hancock County Board of Supervisors also voted in favor of a corrected agreement with Northern Natural Gas Company to allow for dewatering in Drainage District #13. Tlach explains the reason for the revised plan.

In other news, the Hancock County Board of Supervisors has been busy reviewing drainage levies to defray the costs of improvements and repairs to drainage districts.