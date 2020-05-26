Forest City Public Library Re-Opens on June 1st

After several weeks of closure, the Forest City Public Library is reopening Monday, June 1. The hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The library will stay open till 7 p.m. on Tuesdays.

Guidelines are in place for the safe reopening of the library. These are for patron safety and the library workers. During this time of social distancing, 6 people will be permitted in the library at one time for 30 minutes. Computers available are limited and use will be 30 minutes.

The front door will be used to enter the library. Please use the handicapped button to open the door.

Returning material must be placed into the book drop. A sanitizing table is available upon entering.

Masks are strongly recommended to be worn. A mask will be provided upon request. Sanitization procedures are in place and will be done every hour and as needed. All material returned will be placed in quarantine and sanitized.

Due to the sanitization procedures of material, there will be a limit of 3 books per person and 1 DVD per family. No fines will be imposed, and any accrued fines are forgiven. Curbside pickup will continue for those not wanting to enter the library.