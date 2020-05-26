Clear Lake Cancels 4th of July Celebrations

A tradition that brings tens of thousands of revelers to Clear Lake has fallen victim to the pandemic concerns. The Clear Lake 4th of July Celebration has been officially cancelled this year. According to officials, they waited as long as they possibly could to make this decision. Although Governor Reynolds has begun to relax some restrictions, there is no way to ensure social distancing of 6 feet or more at the July 4th Celebration activities that attract 10s of 1000s of people.

President and CEO Stacy Doughan stated that one of the major concerns leading to the cancellation was social distancing requirements.

While all of the activities have been cancelled, there is a possibility that some of the events associated with the Clear Lake 4th of July Celebrations could be rescheduled.

If the activities or events are rescheduled, Doughan stated that the public will be made aware of the changes.