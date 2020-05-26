Wright County Supervisors To Address A Number of Issues Today

The Wright County Board of Supervisors will meet this morning beginning at 9 am and will hear an update from the Emergency Operations Center on COVID-19 in Wright County. This will e followed at 9:15 a.m with a conference call with ISG and Reilly Construction on Agri-Business Park. The board was very concerned about the lack of paving progress in the park. The board will lok to see what progress has been made in that area.

Cindy Litwiller, Economic Development Director will address the board about the need for approval of a Promissory Note between Wright County Economic Development and Clarion Economic Development Corporation. This will be followed by Andy Yackle with Courthouse Maintenance who will give update on start of work on the Professional Building.

The board is expected to appoint Donna Brown to the Conservation Board for another 5 year term ending June 30, 2025. They may also appoint Lisa Kluss to the EMS Board.

The supervisors will review and have the Chairman Dean Kluss sign a letter of appointment for authorization to do business with NRCS and FSA office. Then they will review and approve the entire Drainage District Assessments for 2020 followed by a review and action on annual Audit quotes for FYE 2020, 2021, and 2022.

At 11:00 a.m the board will hold a conference call with David Johnson, Drainage Attorney. It could become a possible closed session following Iowa Code 21.5(c) to discuss strategy with counsel in matters that are presently in litigation or where litigation in imminent.

Those who wish to view the meeting can do so through a Zoom Meeting by going to:

https://zoom.us/j/465435965?pwd=bkVoekE4N3lCdDl1dDdnb0dtemNPQT09