Memorial Day Celebrations Change in the Area

Area American Legion posts are making changes to the usual events that take place on this day. The reason is because large gatherings are still prohibited so posts like the Otto Chose Post in Lake Mills will visit nearby cemeteries. These include the Salem, the Hinman, Sunnyside, before ending up at the Arlington Veterans Park at 11 am. The post will perform a Salute to the Dead at each cemetery beginning at 9:30 am.

The Keister American Legion will travel to the Trinity Lutheran, Bethel Lutheran, Immanuel Lutheran of Scarville, Sion, Snyder, and Mansfield Cemeteries beginning at 7:30 am to also perform a Salute to the Dead.

Buffalo Center will have a ceremony beginning at 9 am at the Conflux of the Crosses Graceland cemetery. Flags will be placed, a reading of names will be done, and Taps will be performed.

Lakota will have a service at the Maple Hill Cemetery then move to the St. Paul Lutheran Cemetery. It will begin at 10:30 am.

The Garner American Legion Post and the VFW Post will mark the graves of Garner servicemen at various cemeteries.

In Klemme, lights and flags will adorn veterans graves. Taps will be played at 11 am in the Ell Township Cemetery.

In Goodell, flags have already been placed on the graves of departed servicemen.

In Corwith, the American Legion Post 229 will visit the Corwith Cemetery for the placement of flags.

In Britt, easels have been set up and names have been inscribed of departed veterans on them in the Evergreen Cemetery. At 11:30 am, there will be the traditional 21 gun salute and a performance of Taps.