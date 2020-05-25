Kanawha’s Liberty School Museum Won’t Hold Tours on Memorial Day

The Liberty School Museum in Kanawha, Iowa, which is normally open on Memorial Day for tours, will not be open this Memorial Day (Monday, May 25th) to help decrease the spread of Covid-19. However, as of now, the board of directors is still planning to have the Liberty School Museum open for Kanawha’s Labor Day festivities.

The school is frequently toured on two holiday weekends by a number of individuals and groups according to Bill Friedow Vice President and Treasurer of the museum.

The school itself has a long and storied history which became a part of the Kanawha landscape before the schools in Britt began to be built. Many one room schoolhouses have since disappeared, but the Liberty School continued it’s staying power.

When the museum organization took it over, they took great pains in restoring the past in the building.

If you would like more information on the Liberty School Museum in Kanawha or to schedule a tour after the Governors restrictions have been lifted, call (641) 843-3064.