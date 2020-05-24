SUNDAY TALK: Kramer on the Grants to Hancock County Businesses

The pandemic hit the area from a business perspective very hard. Some locations were only open for curbside or delivery service while still others like hair salons were closed altogether. The closures were for weeks at a time> The Hancock County Economic Development Corporation worked tirelessly to try and help the county businesses back onto their feet in whatever way they could.

Now business is slowly returning to normal with the financial assistance from the HCEDC and several other funding resources. Jill Kramer, Executive Director of the group took a moment to talk with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor on how the county is slowly coming back to life, in our Sunday Talk.