SUNDAY TALK: Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate on June 2nd Voting Precautions

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate partnered with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Iowa National Guard to deliver masks, gloves and hand sanitizer for use at polling places on June 2. The National Guard delivered the materials last week.

The Secretary of State’s Office is also shipping social distancing markers and face shields to all 99 counties for use at the polls. More than $500,000 in additional funding is being provided to the counties to cover the costs of other safety materials. The funds were made possible by federal grants.

Secretary Pate took a moment to discuss these precautions and the impact it may have on voting on June 2nd with KIOW/KHAM News Director A. J. Taylor in our Sunday Talk.

For more information about your voting options, visit VoterReady.Iowa.gov.