Forest City’s Thompson Wins Extreme Makeover: College Edition

Congratulations to Danielle Vance of Charles City and Lydia Thompson of Forest City: they are the winners of North Iowa Area Community College’s Extreme Makeover: College Edition. Each will receive free NIACC tuition plus textbooks and more for the 2020-21 school year.

The three other finalists – Mitchell Knudsvig of Mason City, Heidi Thoe of Goodell, and Christina Trosper of Mason City – will each receive half price tuition for the 2020-21 academic year.

Many opportunities and scholarships are available at NIACC for adults interested in returning to school. For more information, contact NIACC Admissions at 641-422-4245 or toll-free 1-888-GO NIACC, ext. 4245 or visit the web site: www.niacc.edu.

Fall classes at NIACC begin Monday, August 31. There is still time to apply for financial aid.