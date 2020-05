A culvert replacement project on Iowa 9 just west of Worth County Road S-18 near Fertile requires closing the roadway to traffic beginning Tuesday, May 26, until early July, weather permitting, according to the Iowa Department of Transportation’s Mason City construction office.

During this project, traffic on Iowa 9 will be detoured around the work zone using Winnebago County Road R-74, Winnebago/Worth County Road A-38 and Worth County Road S-18.