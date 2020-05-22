HCHS Provides First Aid Kits to Area Communities

Hancock County Health System’s Community Health Department is giving 20 First Aid Kits to Hancock County communities for their youth’s summer recreational programs.

“It is important for our youth to engage in play, especially during the summer months when school is not in session. Equally important is to be prepared for taking care of all those minor bumps, bruises and cuts that can happen,” said Chelcee Schleuger, HCHS Community Health Director.

Each 200-piece kit, which was made available through a BETS (Bureau of Emergency and Trauma Services) Preparedness Grant, contains

– First Aid instruments

– Bandages

– Ointments and wipes

– Medications

– Wound dressings

“HCHS has been a long-standing community partner with many departments and organizations within our county, including recreational departments and programs. This is just one more way we felt we could help give back and fulfill our mission of providing quality health care to those we serve,” Schleuger said.

Communities and programs that received the kits were:

– Britt Parks and Recreation

– Garner Parks and Recreation

– Kanawha

– Woden

– West Hancock Schools

– Garner-Hayfield-Ventura Schools

“This is just one more way we are demonstrating why we are the provider of choice in Hancock County,” said Laura Zwiefel, HCHS’s CEO/CNO. “Whether we are

taking care of people at our facilities or our greater area by promoting health and well-being, we are so very proud to be part of this wonderful community.”