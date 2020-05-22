Election Pre-Registration Ends Today

The pre-registration deadline for the June 2, 2020, Primary Election is Friday, May 22, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. After the pre-registration deadline, new voters will be required to follow the Election Day Registration requirements. Please contact the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163 for information regarding Election Day Registration. The last day to request an absentee ballot by mail is Friday, May 22, 2020 at 5:00 p.m.

The Hancock County Auditor’s office will be open Saturday, May 30, 2020 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. for in-person absentee voting in the Hancock County Board of Supervisors’ office. The last day to request and vote an absentee ballot in-person is Monday, June 1, 2020 at 5:00 p.m. in the Hancock County Board of Supervisors’ office.

For the Primary Election on June 2, 2020, precincts have been consolidated to 2 polling places. Please refer to the legal section of this newspaper regarding precincts and locations. Questions, please call the Hancock County Auditor’s office at 641-923-3163.