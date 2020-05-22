Belmond-Klemme School Board Says No Baseball/Softball This Season

No baseball and softball will be played in the Belmond-Klemme school district this year.

Last night the Belmond-Klemme school board voted unanimously to shut down the season before it gets going. The vote comes just one day after Iowa schools were given the green-light for baseball and softball practice to start on June 1st and to start playing games on June 15th.

Parents and community members spoke out in the comment section of the Facebook live feed, mostly opposed to the boards’ decision.

“Absolutely devastated about baseball and softball. A little dedication and hard work from our school and this could happen very easily. 100% disappointment as a parent with two daughters. When the state of Iowa and both unions allow you to play and an AD and School board says ‘ no ‘ it leaves little hope for these depressed anxious overwhelmed children. 100% sad in this vote!!!!!!!!!!!!” – Jodi Turner, School Parent and Staff

School board Member Gary Berkland says summer is just the beginning and hinted that in months to come the board may have to take action on fall sports.

Berkland continued by saying he is a fan of sports but doesn’t like the idea of Belmond-Klemmee students-athletes taking the field this summer.

“No summer sports? Wow, feel terrible for these kids”. – Easton Barrus, Former Belmond-Klemme Star Athlete, and current Grandview University Baseball player

Wednesday the Iowa High School Athletic Association and Iowa High School Girls’ Union both approved playing baseball/softball this summer. That came after Governor Reynolds, the Iowa Department of Education, and Iowa Department of Public health gave their stamp of approval.

More schools will vote in days to come, KIOW will have coverage of those decision.

