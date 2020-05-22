Area Election Commissioners Reduce Polling Place Locations for June 2nd Primary

There has been a dramatic push by the State of Iowa for voters to cast their ballots through an absentee ballot system. Regardless, there are still voters who want to physically cast their ballots at polling locations in their county. Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate wants to assure voters that the polling locations will be safe.

Pate has taken these measures out of concern of everyone participating in the voting process. Through the Governor, the Iowa National Guard is getting involved too.

Pate has also ordered a reduction in polling place locations in each county. Winnebago County Commissioner of Elections Karla Wiess was forced to narrow the number of locations to three in Winnebago County.

Weiss went about using census data to coordinate the three precinct locations. This meant organizing the precincts by population and County Supervisor Districts.

Those three locations are the Heritage Town Center in Buffalo Center, The Forest City Middle School Gym, and the Lake Mills High School Gym.

In Hancock County, the Commissioner of Elections Michelle Eisenman was faced with the same decision.

As a result, the townships of Ellington, Madison, Garfield, Concord, Ell, Liberty, and Avery, the cities of Garner, Goodell, Klemme, and the Hancock County side of Forest City will vote in the Garner Public Library. All other townships and cities will vote in the Britt Municipal Building located at 170 Main Avenue in Britt.