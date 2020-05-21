Summit House Donates Masks

The Summit House in Britt continues to abide by CDC guidelines even as the pandemic begins to wind down. Residents are given plenty of opportunity to visit with one another in a number of ways according to Summit House Assisted Living Director Jody Seelhammer.

There are a number of reasons why officials with The Summit House take this approach, but Seelhammer stated that the biggest reason is the residents.

The Summit House also made a key contribution in the fight against the coronavirus. They donated 1,000 procedural masks to both the Hancock County Health System and First State Bank. Seelhammer believes that this will be a big help to both organizations.

Seelhammer and the staff at the Summit House are looking forward to the day when they can reopen their doors. Till then, the residents have, and will always be a first priority at the center.