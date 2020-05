U.S. Senator Joni Ernst (R-IA) today called on her colleagues to remain focused on relief related to the COVID-19 pandemic and denounced the House Democrats’ $3 trillion package as a partisan wish list full of unrelated items, including perks for wealthy coastal elites. Ernst said that she will continue working across the aisle on relief to help Iowa’s workers, businesses, farmers, health care providers, and families on the front lines of COVID-19.