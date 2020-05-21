Britt Holds Hearings on Contracts and Agreements With Alliant

The City of Britt held public hearings on contracts and agreements with Interstate Power and Light who does business in the area under the name Alliant Energy. City Administrator Debra Sawyer explains what the city intends to agree to.

Alliant Energy will be building a hub on Diagonal Street in Britt. Along with the project is a water main that will be built in the city. Bolton and Menk will provide the professional services for the main to be built along Diagonal Street.

Construction on the site is expected to begin later this year.