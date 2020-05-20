Winnebago County Ride for Relay Details Announced

Winnebago County Relay For Life has a new approach for 2020 with “Ride For Relay”. While the traditional face-to-face Relay For Life event has been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Ride For Relay provides everyone in the community the ability to participate while safely social distancing in your own vehicles.

Ride For Relay is scheduled for Saturday, June 27, 2020, beginning at 8:00 p.m. Participants are asked to line up on both sides of John K. Hanson drive, with vehicles situated to drive North. The parade route will be similar to Forest City’s annual Puckerbrush parade, traveling past the Good Samaritan Society and through Clark Street (Main Street) downtown, with the addition of also including Forest Plaza Assisted Living. The event finale is a fireworks display, provided by Pyro Pete’s Fireworks at approximately 9:30 p.m. in Pammel Park off Highway 69 South.

Participants and community listeners are encouraged to tune in to corporate partner, KIOW-FM 107.3, for this important fund-raising event. KIOW will be sharing select interviews from cancer survivors, providing corporate sponsor information, as well as important information from the American Cancer Society, its programs that serve cancer patients, and ways that donations can be made to support these programs. As the parade winds down, KIOW will also read the names from the Luminary donations.

Ride For Relay participants are also encouraged to display signs on their vehicles to honor or remember loved ones who have had or are fighting cancer. All are welcome to attend. Donation buckets will be located strategically throughout the parade route. Contributions may also be dropped off at either TSB or MBT locations.

To sign up for a Relay For Life team or to contribute to the event, please go to www.relayforlife.org/winnebagocountyia? or contact Carolyn Sunde at csunde50@gmail.com or 515-577-7090.