Hiscocks Named New West Hancock Boys’ Basketball Coach

It was confirmed to KIOW yesterday that longtime West Hancock boys basketball assistant coach Jay Hiscocks will be the next head coach.

Hiscocks takes over for former coach Brian Peterson, who coached 12 seasons with the Eagles. The West Hancock School Board of Directors voted last month to open the position and allowed Peterson to reapply. The hiring of Hiscocks, though, means the board decided to go a different direction.

Peterson won 161 games while coaching for West Hancock and put together with his out of state coaching, he won 261 games. He lost 126 games at West Hancock and 41 games out of state for a career total of 261-178. He is one of only two modern record-keeping coaches to win over 100 games while coaching at West Hancock, Britt, or Kanawha. The late Robin (Rob) Drake was 101-94 from 1995-2005.

Hiscocks was an assistant coach for Peterson from the 2010-2011 basketball season, when he and his wife moved to Britt, until last year.

Hiscocks graduated from what is now Mercer County High School in Aledo, Illinois. Then it was known as Aledo High School and Hiscocks was a member of the Green Dragons basketball program. His love for the game followed him to Iowa City where he attended the University of Iowa. After graduating, Hiscocks began his coach career helping with the Trojans of Iowa City West High School.

When arriving in Britt, Hiscocks reached out to coach Peterson who was getting set for this third season on the bench for the Eagles. Hiscocks said he learned a lot from “Coach P”, things he will continue to use as he enters his first head coaching position. Hiscocks was on the bench for all three of West Hancock’s state tournament appearances in the past 90 years. It is now his task to get the Eagles back to that position. Hiscocks says because of the tough competition they see in the regular season, don’t count the Eagles out for postseason runs in the future. Two of their conference opponents from a year ago, Lake Mills and Bishop Garrigan, were state tournament qualifiers. Forest City hasn’t finished worse than third in the conference since 1980-81 and other big-time opponents.

The Eagles graduated two of their top three scorers and their top two rebounders from last year’s team. Hiscocks says even though they’re losing a lot, they have guys who will step up and fill those spots next year.