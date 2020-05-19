Worth County Fair Will Only Be Virtual This Summer

The Worth County Fair Board and the Worth County Extension Council announced that they have decided to cancel this years’ traditional fair and transform the 2020 Worth County Fair from a “face to face” fair to a “4-H and FFA Virtual Fair” due to the current Public Health Emergency caused by the spread of COVID-19. Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson explains.

A “Virtual Fair” is different from a traditional “face to face” fair in that the activities over the Internet.

Static display work may also be judged online according to Johnson. To make sure everyone understands what is going to happen, a 4-H and FFA Town Hall teleconference has been scheduled for Thursday, May 21st at 7 pm to discuss the ISU Worth County Extension plan to host this year’s fair on a virtual platform.

For the average fairgoer this year, there will not be a physical Worth County Fair.

For more information please call the Worth County Extension Office at (641)324-1531.