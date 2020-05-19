Wallace “Wally” Burton Winden

May 19, 2020 Ann Finer Community, Obituaries Comments Off on Wallace “Wally” Burton Winden

Wallace “Wally” Burton Winden age 92 of Lake Mills, died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Bristol Lutheran Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa with Pastor Joel Guttormson officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Otto Chose American Legion Post #235. The family asks that all in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing. Thank you in advance for understanding.

