Wallace “Wally” Burton Winden age 92 of Lake Mills, died on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Lake Mills Care Center.

A memorial graveside service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Bristol Lutheran Cemetery, rural Joice, Iowa with Pastor Joel Guttormson officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Otto Chose American Legion Post #235. The family asks that all in attendance wear a mask and practice social distancing. Thank you in advance for understanding.

