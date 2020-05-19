Kanawha Public Library Returns to Normal Hours

During the pandemic, area libraries like those in Garner, Forest City, and Kanawha closed their doors for safety reasons, but still offered curbside pick-up and drop off. Now these facilities are reopening and are serving patrons during normal operating hours.

The Kanawha Public Library was one of these locations. Located at 121 N Main Street in Kanawha, the library made sure that materials were accessible according to Head Librarian Christine Gustmiller.

The library continues to maintain certain CDC guidelines while still keeping all of the essential library services. This means patrons will have to follow certain regulations.

Those who would like more information about the library can go to the Kanawha Library Facebook page.