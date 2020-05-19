COVID-19 Cases Rise Slightly in the Area

The immediate two county area of Winnebago and Hancock Counties have seen a slight increase in positive COVID-19. Winnebago County reported three new cases last week. This past weekend, Hancock County confirmed two new cases. Winnebago and Hancock County Emergency Management Coordinator Andy Buffington explained the situation.

Buffington explains why the communities from which positive COVID-19 cases occur are not being reported to the media.

Kossuth County in the KIOW listening area also reported two new positive cases of COvID-19 over the weekend.