Relay for Life Becomes a Ride to Relay

The traditional gathering during the final weeks of June to raise funds to fight cancer will have a new look this year. The Relays for Life in Hancock and Winnebago County will adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic and hold a Ride to Relay. Carolyn Sunde, Chairperson for the Winnebago County Relay for Life Committee explains.

Anyone is welcome to join in the Ride to Relay parade through the city. Those who want to participate must register first. A freewill donation is welcome upon registration. Participants will follow the Forest City Police Department officers who will lead the parade on a predetermined route.

A link to the route can be found here:

Relay2020carridRoute2019

KIOW once again will be participating in the event by playing requested music, sharing names of corporate sponsors, doing interviews with cancer survivors, and other activities.

Donations to the Ride for Relay can be made at TSB or MBT Banks both before and during the Ride for Relay.