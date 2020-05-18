Liberty Scholarship for West Hancock Students is Available for 2021

The Liberty School Museum in Kanawha, Iowa, which is normally open on Memorial Day for tours, will not be open this Memorial Day (Monday, May 25th) to help decrease the spread of Covid-19. However, as of now, the board of directors is still planning to have the Liberty School Museum open for Kanawha’s Labor Day festivities.

The school was adopted by a class according to Bill Friedow Vice President and Treasurer of the museum.

The 2020 Scholarship recipient has already been determined but if you would like more information on the 2021 Liberty School Museum Scholarship for West Hancock students, contact your guidance counselor.