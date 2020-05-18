Hancock County Looks Into Leak at Community Health

As the old saying goes, when it rains in pours. With the recent rains, the roof on the Hancock County Community Health building (located at 545 State Street in Garner) has sprung a leak in the nurse’s office. Hancock County Maintenance Supervisor Kevin Hoeft “leaked” the flat roof’s issue Monday to the Hancock County Board of Supervisors.

Long ago the roof was coated to help prevent seepage, but now Hoeft says, the question arises as to what protective substance will adhere to that old coating.

Mid-West Roofing will further inspect the roof this week for possible solutions and present those to the board next Monday. After estimating the roof at approximately 40 years old, Hancock County Supervisors Jerry Tlach, Gary Rayhons and Sis Greiman agree the most feasible option just may be to replace the entire roof with tin.