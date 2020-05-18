Duesey Days Celebration Called Off for 2020

The Garner Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors have arrived at a very difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Duesey Days Celebration scheduled for July 9th through the 12th. Garner Chamber of Commerce Director Amber Jenniges explained the reasons why the action was taken.

The decision did not come from just one individual or even a small group, but a careful consideration of experts and the voice of the public.

From what Jenninges was able to determine, public opinion was not very strong on the idea of holding the event. There was also another hidden area of concern that the Chamber had to address.

Now, all eyes turn to 2021 and preparations for that event. Even though this year was going to be something special, the plan is to make next year even bigger and better.

Those who would like to help in the 150th plus one celebration by volunteering should contact the Garner Chamber of Commerce.