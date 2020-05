Doris Andrews, 95, of Clarion passed away on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at the Clarion Wellness and Rehabilitation Center in Clarion.

Public graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Evergreen Cemetery, Clarion. Those who attend will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines.

