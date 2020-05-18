Britt Area Food Bank Sees Greater Need Due to Covid-19

Britt Area Food Bank Director Bill Friedow

The Britt Area Food Bank, which began in 1986, has been active serving the communities of Hancock County during this economic downturn from the Coronavirus Pandemic. The Britt Area Food Bank is open from 1 to 4pm on Mondays, and during the Pandemic, clients are allowed to utilize its resources twice a month. According to Food Bank Director Bill Friedow, there has been an increase in need not only from the number of patrons but also with the volunteers.

To help prevent the spread of Covid-19, clients are asked to remain in their cars and a volunteer will bring out pre-packaged boxes containing lots of different food products and general household items.

The Britt Area Food Bank relies on donations of non-perishable food products and household items, as well as monetary donations that they can spend at the Food Bank of Iowa. The Food Bank of Iowa gives pricing that’s hard to beat.

Donations have come from Hancock county citizens, groups, businesses, even from some not in the county. For those of you that have donated, Friedow extends his appreciation for your support.

The Britt Area Food Bank is located at the Britt Zion Church of the Nazarene at 195 2nd Street SW in Britt. If you would like to donate, call Bill Friedow at 641-843-3064. Financial donations can also be mailed to the Britt Area Food Bank at PO Box 243, Britt, Iowa 50423. The Britt Area Food Bank will not be open on Monday, May 25th due to Memorial Day.