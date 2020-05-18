Alf Norman Faugstad, 83, Emmons, MN, was called to his heavenly home Sunday, May 17, 2020, at the Lake Mills Care Center.

Due to state and federal guidance concerning COVID-19, a private funeral and committal will take place at the Scarville

Synod Lutheran Church and Cemetery. Burial will be in the Scarville Synod Lutheran Cemetery.

The live stream of the funeral will be on the church’s Facebook page at 2:00 pm on Thursday, May 21.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Scarville Synod Lutheran Church and School.

