SUNDAY TALK: Guth on the Re-Opening of the State Economy

By State Senator Dennis Guth

Recently, Governor Reynolds took the first step in reopening our state, allowing places like restaurants to open at half capacity in counties with decreasing or limited virus activity. On May 6, the governor signed a new proclamation with additional openings for some Iowa businesses and facilities and additional regulatory relief. Just like the last proclamation, these businesses will only be allowed to reopen if they can follow appropriate public health measures.

As Iowans begins to come out and resume business, we should all continue to make responsible decisions for ourselves and our families. Our bodies have been made wonderfully and have a tremendous capacity to resist many bad bacteria and viruses. There is evidence that vitamin D deficiency may impact how well an individual responds to COVID-19. I’m not a doctor. However, I have heard from doctors that supplementing with vitamin D, along with vitamin C, selenium and zinc, is a great way to bolster your immune system. Don’t take my word for it. Take the initiative and do a little research of your own.

The effects of this virus on our economy are huge. The crippling effects of our stalled economy also affect our health. I am concerned we will be recovering from destroying our economy far longer than we struggle with this virus. I am thankful Governor Reynolds has worked hard to find the best path for Iowans during this crisis and is opening up the state on a regional basis. We are made for relationships and being isolated from each other is taking a toll on many. Make sure to connect with family and friends often. We need each other. These are unprecedented times for our leaders and medical practitioners. Please take time to communicate encouraging thoughts to these folks and your loved ones.

It is easy to allow fear to dominate our thoughts when at every turn we are told to practice social distancing, limit trips to busy places like the grocery store, and to keep washing our hands –all in order to keep from illness. I am concerned we have given up many Constitutional, God given rights in the name of security. Recommendations can be made, but the way some states are using government to bully people during this crisis is appalling. America is about “We the people.” Don’t let this crisis sidetrack you. Stay engaged. Take time to study the Constitution. Together we can get through this.

Two things that I do every day to keep a positive perspective are to check in with God by reading His Word and get outside as much as possible. I would encourage you to do the same.

When Joshua was about to lead the Israelites into the Promised Land, the greatest challenge of his life, God told him to be strong and courageous (see Joshua chapter 1). Good words for us to consider today.

Stay in touch. Feel free to contact me with any concerns or questions. It’s a privilege to serve you!