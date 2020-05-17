SUNDAY TALK: Grassley Joins Resolution Supporting National Senior Fraud Awareness Day

Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) joined a bipartisan resolution, led by Sens. Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.), supporting the designation of May 15, 2020 as “National Senior Fraud Awareness Day.”

“This resolution recognizes that many seniors around the country now face especially difficult challenges. Unfortunately, scammers are taking advantage of older Americans’ anxieties during the COVID-19 pandemic. On National Senior Fraud Awareness Day, I encourage all Iowans to check in on older members of their families and the seniors in their communities and help spread the word about these crimes,” Grassley said.

Grassley has been a longtime advocate for our nation’s seniors. He convened two congressional hearings on abuse and neglect in nursing homes last year and wrote the Elder Abuse Prevention and Prosecution Act, to curb elder abuse and combat exploitation of older Americans.

The resolution raises awareness about the increasing number of fraudulent schemes targeting seniors in the United States, encourages the implementation of policies to prevent those schemes and protect seniors, and honors the individuals and organizations who work tirelessly to counteract these scams.

Each year, seniors are robbed of billions of dollars through an ever growing array of scams, ranging from Social Security impersonation scams to sweepstakes scams to grandparent scams. Increasingly, scammers are exploiting the ongoing coronavirus crisis to prey on seniors through economic impact payment scams, vaccine scams, test kit scams, contact tracing scams, and work-from-home scams.

Grassley has continued to highlight waste, fraud and abuse during this pandemic

Additional cosponsors include Sens. Martha McSally (R-Ariz.), Bob Casey (D-Pa.), Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Doug Jones (D-Ala.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) and Tim Scott (R-S.C.).