Iowa 17 Bridge Project Now Receiving Public Comment

The Iowa Department of Transportation is requesting public input for a proposed replacement of the Iowa 17 bridge over Prairie Creek, 0.9 miles north of Wright County Road C-26.

The project includes replacing the existing 120’ x 26’ steel bridge with a 176’ x 40’ pretensioned prestressed concrete beam bridge. New bridge approaches would be constructed as well as new guardrails installed.

Construction of the project is expected to begin in 2022.

Through traffic on Iowa 17 would be detoured during construction using Humboldt County Roads C-26, P-66, and C-20. For more information, see the website listed below.

For general information or to make a comment regarding the proposed bridge project, contact Jacob Page, district design engineer, Iowa DOT District 2 Office, 428 43rd St. SW, Mason City, Iowa 50401, phone 641-423-7584 or 800-477-4368, email jacob.page@iowadot.us.

Comments must be received by May 27, 2020 to be considered.