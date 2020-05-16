The Worth County Fair is Postponed

The Worth County Fair for 2020 will not take place, at least in the physical sense this year. The Board of Directors decided that the logistics of hosting an event might be of a danger to attendees due to the pandemic and the uncertainty of gathering in large groups. Officials released a statement that their primary goal was to keep their community, exhibitors, and many fair volunteers safe. They concluded that they would vow to make the 2021 fair event “another great one”.

Rescheduling of the fair was simply not an option due to the complexity of it all according to Worth County Extension Specialist Dennis Johnson.

Even if you are able to reschedule everything, there is no guarantee that the fair could still actually happen.

Johnson said that extension staff are working to transition the exhibits and livestock shows to a virtual platform so that they can still be exhibited and judged. They are also calling for volunteers to help with that endeavor.