Thompson City Council Resumes In-Person Meetings

A sign that things are returning back to normal after the pandemic comes from the City of Thompson who have resumed in person meetings beginning with their May 11th session. Council members and the mayor gathered at the Thompson City Hall, but observed federal and state guidelines throughout. No more than ten people were allowed in the room. The city adopted the idea of rotating the public in and out particularly if they had to speak to the council.

The council approved the bid letting for the new water treatment plant.