NORTH IOWA OUTDOORS: State Campgrounds Re-Open

State campgrounds re-opened this past weekend and the head of the Department of Natural Resources Parks Bureau says things went pretty well. Todd Coffelt says it was evident when the opening time hit that many people were itching to get outdoors.

He says this is a start to getting things back to normal.

Coffelt says people at the campgrounds have been following the social distancing guidelines in most cases.

The reservation system for campgrounds is now open again and Coffelt says they had some three-thousand people already registering through Monday afternoon.

Coffelt says you should always check campground availability before heading out.

Coffelt says they are still working on the parks and sometimes projects will impact the availability and access to sites. You can go to www.iowadnr.gov to find out about the availability of campsites or to make a reservation.