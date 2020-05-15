Winnebago County Parks Open Friday on a Limited Scale

Temperatures are becoming more reflective of a late spring and early summer in the area and Winnebago County parks are beginning to open up. Thorpe and Dahle Parks will be available to camp in beginning Friday according to Winnebago County Naturalist Lisa Ralls.

Campers and park visitors will not have the full use of the park according to Ralls and this is mostly due to state recommendations during the pandemic.

Those who want to camp overnight don’t need to call ahead to book a site. However, camping sites have been limited in order to follow state recommendations.

One location is the Cabin at Lake Catherine. Reservations are generally taken to stay overnight in the cabin, however the Winnebago County Conservation Board is opting to keep the cabin closed for now citing possible health concerns.

Those who have questions about any regulations, park facility closures, or changes to facility status should go to winnebagoccb.com or continue to listen to KIOW for further information.