The Memorial Day Celebration Will Be Different in Forest City

Another special event in the area has fallen victim to the pandemic. This time, the Memorial Day celebrations on May 25th will have a new look to it according to American Legion Post 121 Commander Dennis Zehren.

Normally on Memorial Day morning around 10 am, citizens from around Forest City would sit in the Civic Auditorium and fill it up listening to music done by the Forest City High School Band, speeches by students and servicemen, and an honor guard.

The celebration has now changed to reflect the current conditions. The Legion will now head out to the Oakland, Madison, and St. James Cemeteries to display small and large American flags at the graves of servicemen and women.

Hopefully the weather will be good and hold so that the flag postings can be completed.

One event in the Memorial Day celebration can be viewed and attended is the traditional Honor Guard firing of rifles and Taps which will start around 10 am.

The Legion Post is asking everyone that attends the firing of rifles and playing of Taps at the courthouse to obey CDC Guidelines of not assembling in groups more than 10 in an area, maintain social distancing, and please try to wear masks.

The event is free and open to the public.