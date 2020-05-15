Forest City Clean Up Days are June 1st-5th

City-wide spring clean up will be a little different this year than in years past in Forest City. The reason is because the Boy Scouts will not be picking up the debris. Instead, Forest City sanitation workers will be doing the job according to Forest City Administrator Barb Smith.

The donation schedule will be $25 for a small amount of debris, $40 for a medium stack, and $60 and up for a large amount of debris.

All items must be separated into piles of building materials, furniture, etc.. Building materials must be cut into 4 foot lengths and nails have to be removed. Materials must weigh less than 45 pounds in order to be picked up. Items that will not be picked up includes tires, oil, paint, batteries, household cleaners, trees, stoves, refrigerators, washers, dryers, microwaves, computers and components. Those who want information on how to recycle or dispose of those items can call City Hall at 585-3574.

Those who have items for collection through the clean up program should make arrangements with the city.

Forest City Hall is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm.