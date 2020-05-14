Worth County Fair is Waiting on the Governor

The ninety nine county fair boards across the state of Iowa are becoming more and more concerned as to how the pandemic restrictions will play out when they have to stage their fairs. Just ask ISU Extension Specialist in Worth County Dennis Johnson.

The Worth County Fair is scheduled to run from June 17th through the 21st in Northwood. The fair board has met virtually, but feels that the current situation is too fluid to make a final decision this far in advance about whether to hold the event. However, like many fair plans across the state, concern is growing by the day.

So much so that when the issue was brought up in the meeting, Johnson remarked that the chat room literally blew up.

The Worth County Fair Board is considering two options. One would be a virtual fair where exhibitors can still show their livestock, static displays, and such to judges and get credit for the work they’ve done. The other is to physically have the fair, but under certain crowd size conditions and protocols. Entertainment venues will have to also be addressed and the board will have to follow guidelines set by federal, state, and county officials.

The board will notify everyone via their webpage at worthcountyfair.com and here on KIOW.