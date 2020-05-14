Pandemic Pushes Area Theatrical Productions Back to the Fall

The coronavirus pandemic has left few family activities to participate in outside of the home. Even area theatrical productions are on hold, much as you would find anywhere in the United States. There won’t be any university or high school productions until fall and BrickStreet Theater is also on hold with the closest production possibly being Doubt, A Parable that was originally scheduled for this spring. Young Frankenstein has also been pushed back to February because of the pandemic and other factors according to the show’s director Sarah Keeley.

There were also considerations of the high school musical production staging in the Boman Fine Arts Center and any Waldorf University productions as well.

The BrickStreet Theater productions for the fall, winter, and spring will be recast because scheduling conflicts may or have developed with cast and crew members that were not there when the show was originally slated to be staged. Those casting call dates will be announced at a later date.