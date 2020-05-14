Funding Transfer Now Allowed for Forest City Schools

May 14, 2020 AJ Taylor

The Forest City Community School Board has not had a normal year. There were several events and things that didn’t happen because of the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting shutdown. The district learned that the Worth County Development Authority which is the charitable arm of the Diamond Jo Casino in Worth County is going to help.

Forest City Community Schools Superintendent Darwin Lehmann stated that the WCDA will work with the district to allow them to transfer funds due to the onset of the pandemic.