Area Planting Off to a Strong Start

The weather this spring has been incredibly cooperative for area farmers. Forest City Farmers Association Manager Randy Broesder says the situation has affected the Coop in a positive way.

Broesder believes it’s difficult to tell at this point what effect last weekend’s freeze had on crops already committed to the ground.

He feels that fuel prices, although still very low, will continue to increase.

Those who were looking to fill their liquid propane bottle before prices rise should do so now.

As far as the future in concerned Broesder offered an opinion on how Tuesday’s crop report will affect local prices throughout the summer as well as the future of ethanol.