Winnebago County Fair Board Continues to Plan for a July Fair

The Winnebago County Fair Board is moving ahead with plans to hold a July 16th thru the 19th fair. Tom Thompson, President of the Fair Board cautions that nothing is set in stone with the fair physically happening in Thompson.

There are several options for having the fair. Each one is being considered and careful discussion and planning is being done for each option.

One of those options being considered is a virtual showing of the static items.

Some area fairs are scheduled for mid to late June which means that they will have to make a decision fairly quickly. Thompson and the board have made a decision on a deadline of sorts as to what kind of a fair would be had, virtual or otherwise.

What is an issue is how will the fair board handle entertainment venues. With recent social gathering restrictions put in place, there could be a problem that has to be worked around.

Thompson is encouraging all 4H members and fair contestants to continue working on their projects and contest entries.