Ruiter Honors Forest City Police on Peace Officers Memorial Day

It is often said that a hero runs into a dire situation when others run away. Those who do so risk life and limb, but they do it to protect and serve their fellow human. On Wednesday, those peace officers who fell in the line of duty were honored with a special day of recognition by Governor Kim Reynolds for their sacrifice.

Forest City Mayor Byron Ruiter also took a moment to honor not just those individuals, but also the current staff of law enforcement in Forest City.

Ruiter also took a moment to specifically thank and honor each of the city’s officers by name.

Forest City Police handle a wide variety of situations. These can be anything from routine traffic stops, to drug raids, to handling traffic at major city wide events like the WIT Rally or the Country Thunder Concerts. Emergencies can happen anytime and when they do, the officers have to be ready.

Ruiter encourages all residents to thank the Forest City Police who offer continual protection and service to the community.