Hancock County Health System Resumes Services and Surgeries with Enhanced Safety Measures

Hancock County Health System (HCHS) has resumed most of its services, including surgeries, while focusing on safety for patients and staff.

As the positive impact of social distancing begins to flatten the curve for COVID-19 cases in North Iowa, HCHS is resuming select services and elective surgeries to provide care for the health and well-being of area patients. One noticeable change is the additional safety requirement that anyone entering a HCHS facility will wear a mask. This is a practice HCHS began in early March.

“HCHS is enhancing safety precautions already in place in order to resume surgeries, procedures and other services as we remain committed to providing the safe, excellent care we know our patients and communities need,” said Laura Zwiefel, CEO/CNO, HCHS.

Enhanced safety measures at HCHS include:

Pre-appointment phone screening for all patients.

Everyone entering the building must be wearing a mask before being screened for symptoms.

Visitors are not permitted in the hospital, clinics, outpatient areas or emergency department.

“If you are feeling sick, or have a preexisting or chronic condition, we want to make sure you do not postpone care that you need to get healthy and stay well,” said Lacy Halsrud, ARNP, HCHS Infection Preventionist. “We are here for you and are committed to keeping you safe while you receive the medical care you need.”

HCHS continues to provide Virtual Visits as an option for receiving care. A Virtual Visit allows a patient to meet with their HCHS primary care or select specialty provider through a secure, HIPAA compliant video chat without leaving the comfort and security of their home. Individuals are encouraged to call their provider’s office to find out if virtual visits are appropriate for their condition. Learn more at www.trustHCHS.com or call HCHS Clinics at: 641-843-5050.