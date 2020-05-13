Ernst Salutes Area Hospitals During National Hospital Week

U. S. Senator Joni Ernst took a moment to salute area hospitals during the National Hospital Week.

Since the outbreak of COVID-19, Ernst has spoken with hospitals, health centers, and health care workers in Iowa about their needs and concerns, and she successfully helped include critical funding for the health care community in both bipartisan relief packages.

Ernst has also urged the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) to immediately assist rural hospitals and clinics by prioritizing funding for these critical health care providers.

Last week, Ernst announced she had helped secure over $383 million for Iowa’s rural health care providers. This builds on earlier relief the senator helped garner for Iowa’s health providers through the CARES Act, which totaled over $336 million for Iowa, as well as supplemental funding of over $11 million for the state’s community health centers.