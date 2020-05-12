Waldorf Football Taps Coe College’s Brody Rohach as New OC

It was 67 days ago when Waldorf University announced the hiring of Will Finley to be their next head football coach. Finley replaced Josh Littrell who took the head coaching and athletic director position at Earl Warren High School in San Antonio, Texas.

The loss of Littrell and hiring of a defensive coach, Finley, the Warriors were in search of someone to call plays in the fall. Finley and his staff took their time and due diligence during the search, which led them to Coe College’s offensive and recruiting coordinator, Brody Rohach.

Waldorf head coach, Will Finley

Rohach was born in Iowa but spent his middle and high school years in Californa. He returned to the midwest to play quarterback at Wayne State College in Nebraska; after starting his collegiate career at the University of San Diego.

Other than spending a year a Buena Vista University before joining the staff at Coe, Rohach spent two years coaching at Central Missouri University.

New Waldorf offensive coordinator, Brody Rohach.

Coach Rohach comes from an Athletic background. He had one brother appear in games at quarterback for Iowa State in 2013 and 2014; another brother appeared in games for Fresno State at linebacker. He also has two sisters who participated in college volleyball, basketball, and track. His mother was a track and field participant while attending Central College in Pella.

Finley says Rohach will come in and be the, “offensive head coach,” and both agree that an entire offensive overhaul is not necessary. Over the past three seasons, Waldorf has accumulated a 20-11 record behind a prolific offense. They also cracked the national rankings for the first time in four-year program history.

During his college playing career, Rohach excelled in the classroom while balancing football, classwork, and his social life. He was named to the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference All-Academic team three times, and his senior year he was named Wayne State’s male scholar-athlete of the year with a 3.94-grade point average. Along with high expectations for his players on the field, Rohach will have expectations for his players while in the classroom.

Brody Rohach has jumped right into his new role, contacting players and working with the offensive staff preparing for when they are able to get back on the gridiron. Waldorf will kickoff their 2020 football season on August 27th at 7:00 pm in Sioux City against Briar Cliff University.